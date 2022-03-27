$1.65 Billion in Sales Expected for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) to post sales of $1.65 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Scotts Miracle-Gro’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.60 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.71 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro posted sales of $1.83 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro will report full year sales of $4.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.56 billion to $4.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.76 billion to $5.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Scotts Miracle-Gro.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.07). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 46.76% and a net margin of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $566.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $225.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter worth about $798,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 177.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 134.9% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $125.39. 434,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,978. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52-week low of $110.81 and a 52-week high of $254.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.20 and a 200-day moving average of $148.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.69%.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

