Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) Trading Up 4.3% Over Last 7 Days

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can currently be purchased for about $81.43 or 0.00174110 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a market capitalization of $7.12 million and approximately $33,164.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00047930 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,270.53 or 0.06993080 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,679.83 or 0.99811298 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00046019 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 87,437 coins. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

