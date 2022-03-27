Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR – Get Rating) by 86.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,425 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.51% of HeadHunter Group worth $13,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in HeadHunter Group by 61.5% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,611,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,443,000 after buying an additional 994,047 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in HeadHunter Group by 11.3% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,964,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,671,000 after buying an additional 300,755 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in HeadHunter Group during the third quarter worth about $13,176,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in HeadHunter Group by 96.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 410,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,050,000 after buying an additional 201,757 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in HeadHunter Group by 96.2% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 230,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,236,000 after buying an additional 112,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HHR remained flat at $$15.03 during mid-day trading on Friday. HeadHunter Group PLC has a 52 week low of $12.69 and a 52 week high of $68.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $761.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.714 per share. This represents a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. This is a positive change from HeadHunter Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.55. HeadHunter Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.35%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HHR shares. Bank of America upgraded HeadHunter Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. TheStreet downgraded HeadHunter Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group upgraded HeadHunter Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HeadHunter Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded HeadHunter Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.80.

HeadHunter Group Plc engages in the provision and development of online recruitment platform. It provides both job seekers and employers with a range of human resource value added services. It operates through the Russia and Other segments. The Other segment includes operations in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, and Azerbaijan.

