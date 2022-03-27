Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 304,914 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 125.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 547,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304,914 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.14% of Dropbox worth $13,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dropbox in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dropbox in the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in Dropbox by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $226,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $281,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,750 shares of company stock worth $1,533,605. Insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DBX traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.27. 1,905,641 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,077,209. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.10 and a 200 day moving average of $25.76.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.21. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 235.32% and a net margin of 15.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

