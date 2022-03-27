Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 50,280 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,934 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 50,280 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $13,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 311.1% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the third quarter worth $39,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in PPG Industries by 55.6% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the third quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

PPG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Vertical Research lowered PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on PPG Industries from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on PPG Industries from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.02.

PPG traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $129.46. 1,249,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,262,523. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.32 and a 12-month high of $182.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.47 and a 200 day moving average of $153.23. The firm has a market cap of $30.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 25.70%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.27%.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment consists of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

