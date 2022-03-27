TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 596,860 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,558 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $14,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in TELUS by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in TELUS by 23.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,952 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in TELUS by 10.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,448 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in TELUS by 7.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,965 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in TELUS during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 47.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TU traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $25.77. 1,926,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,763,926. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.59. TELUS Co. has a twelve month low of $19.74 and a twelve month high of $26.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Rating ) (TSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.258 per share. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.29%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TU. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of TELUS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.50 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.55.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: TELUS Technology Solutions (TTech) and Digitally-led Customer Experiences TELUS International (DLCX).

