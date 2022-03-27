Analysts Anticipate Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.54 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) to report $31.54 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Ardmore Shipping’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $33.12 million and the lowest is $30.10 million. Ardmore Shipping reported sales of $25.16 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will report full-year sales of $140.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $134.90 million to $147.78 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $145.85 million, with estimates ranging from $140.16 million to $151.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ardmore Shipping.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The shipping company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). Ardmore Shipping had a negative net margin of 19.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ASC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Fearnley Fonds downgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping to a “hold” rating and set a $4.10 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ardmore Shipping presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Ardmore Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ASC traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.54. 156,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,009. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.68 million, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.61. Ardmore Shipping has a twelve month low of $3.07 and a twelve month high of $5.17.

Ardmore Shipping Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. It also owns and operates fleet of tankers. The company was founded by Anthony Gurnee on May 14, 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

