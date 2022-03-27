Analysts Anticipate Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $383.56 Million

Equities analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) will report sales of $383.56 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Exelixis’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $356.04 million and the highest estimate coming in at $475.40 million. Exelixis posted sales of $270.23 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 41.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exelixis will report full-year sales of $1.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $2.01 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Exelixis.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.22. Exelixis had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $451.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.17 million.

EXEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Exelixis from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet raised Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Exelixis from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.88. 1,306,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,113,120. Exelixis has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $25.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.77.

In related news, Director Alan M. Garber sold 21,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $447,321.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stelios Papadopoulos sold 84,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $1,653,113.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 183,816 shares of company stock valued at $3,535,034. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Exelixis during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Exelixis during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Exelixis by 156.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Exelixis in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exelixis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

