Bytom 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3.01 Million (BTM)

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 27th. During the last week, Bytom has traded up 14.5% against the US dollar. One Bytom coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0261 or 0.00000056 BTC on exchanges. Bytom has a market cap of $43.05 million and $3.01 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $129.51 or 0.00276706 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00013031 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001462 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001388 BTC.

About Bytom

BTM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,743,826,462 coins and its circulating supply is 1,647,021,106 coins. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bytom is bytom.io . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Bytom Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

