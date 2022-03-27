Aion Price Up 15.7% This Week (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. One Aion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000215 BTC on exchanges. Aion has a total market cap of $50.40 million and approximately $6.87 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Aion has traded 15.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aion alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,757.61 or 0.99903615 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.92 or 0.00063930 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.26 or 0.00286478 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.01 or 0.00138912 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $126.03 or 0.00269274 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00010777 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004947 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001153 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001157 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00030635 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official website is theoan.com . The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Buying and Selling Aion

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “AIONUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.