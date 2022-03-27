Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,383 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $3,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Sealed Air by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 803,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,824,000 after purchasing an additional 11,489 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Sealed Air by 136.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 34,500 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Sealed Air by 424.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 35,817 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 9.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,279,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $891,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 33.6% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 509,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,931,000 after acquiring an additional 128,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Sealed Air from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on Sealed Air from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Sealed Air from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.93.

NYSE:SEE traded up $2.03 on Friday, hitting $69.25. 809,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,104,678. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.51. Sealed Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.84 and a fifty-two week high of $70.37.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 378.45% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.02%.

Sealed Air Profile (Get Rating)

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food segment and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.