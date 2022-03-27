Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 344 Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,509 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.13% of Dycom Industries worth $3,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DY. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 68,745.3% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 444,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,634,000 after acquiring an additional 443,407 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,440,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,323,873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,313,000 after buying an additional 193,812 shares during the period. Peconic Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 1,099,227 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,309,000 after buying an additional 125,843 shares during the period. Finally, Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.69. The company had a trading volume of 166,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,546. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 61.44 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.34. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $62.88 and a one year high of $105.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.86 and a 200 day moving average of $86.05.

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $761.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DY shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Dycom Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.14.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

