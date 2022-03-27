American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 214,554 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 7,785 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $3,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 12.3% during the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 18,300,657 shares of the airline’s stock worth $375,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999,652 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,125,687 shares of the airline’s stock worth $248,438,000 after acquiring an additional 532,637 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,013,846 shares of the airline’s stock worth $164,444,000 after acquiring an additional 166,900 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,512,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $106,947,000. 56.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AAL traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,481,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,680,840. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.34. The firm has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.59. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.44 and a 52 week high of $26.04.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The airline reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.38 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 134.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.86) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Seaport Res Ptn lowered American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Redburn Partners lowered American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Airlines Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

