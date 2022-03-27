Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $4.04 Million Stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,617 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $4,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XRAY. Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the third quarter worth $149,306,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the third quarter worth $75,901,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,991,458 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $986,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,283 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 23.3% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,219,578 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $186,897,000 after purchasing an additional 608,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 164.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 874,925 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,789,000 after purchasing an additional 543,700 shares in the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on XRAY shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

NASDAQ XRAY traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $49.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,113,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,241,077. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.51 and its 200-day moving average is $54.71. The stock has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.40 and a 52 week high of $69.54.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This is an increase from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is 26.04%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

