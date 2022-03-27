WOO Network Price Reaches $0.62 on Major Exchanges (WOO)

WOO Network (WOO) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. WOO Network has a market capitalization of $610.18 million and $22.47 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WOO Network has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One WOO Network coin can now be purchased for $0.62 or 0.00001320 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003619 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00036037 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.99 or 0.00111078 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

WOO Network Coin Profile

WOO is a coin. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,989,743,330 coins and its circulating supply is 987,900,249 coins. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wootrade features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token. “

Buying and Selling WOO Network

