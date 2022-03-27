XSGD Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.24 Million (XSGD)

XSGD (XSGD) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 27th. XSGD has a total market capitalization of $163.45 million and $3.24 million worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, XSGD has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One XSGD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.73 or 0.00001570 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00047896 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,282.03 or 0.07012486 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,694.50 or 0.99768775 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00046596 BTC.

XSGD Profile

XSGD’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 228,238,180 coins and its circulating supply is 222,446,707 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

XSGD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XSGD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XSGD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

