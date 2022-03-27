DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) and Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Head-To-Head Comparison

DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF – Get Rating) and Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DCC and Privia Health Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DCC $17.55 billion N/A $382.83 million N/A N/A Privia Health Group $966.22 million 2.81 -$193.83 million ($1.82) -14.01

DCC has higher revenue and earnings than Privia Health Group.

Profitability

This table compares DCC and Privia Health Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DCC N/A N/A N/A Privia Health Group -19.48% -59.83% -35.79%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for DCC and Privia Health Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DCC 1 0 3 0 2.50 Privia Health Group 0 0 9 0 3.00

Privia Health Group has a consensus target price of $41.63, indicating a potential upside of 63.24%. Given Privia Health Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Privia Health Group is more favorable than DCC.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.9% of Privia Health Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

DCC beats Privia Health Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DCC (Get Rating)

DCC Plc provides international sales, marketing, and business support services. It operates through the following segments: DCC LPG, DCC Retail & Oil, DCC Healthcare, and DCC Technology. The DCC LPG segment operates a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sales and marketing business with operations in Europe, Asia, and the US with a developing business in the retailing of natural gas and electricity. The DCC Retail & Oil segment is involved in the sales, marketing, and retailing of transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services in Europe. The DCC Healthcare segment provides products and services to healthcare providers and health and beauty brand owners. The DCC Technology segment serves as a route-to-market and supply chain partner for global technology brands. The company was founded by Jim Flavin in 1976 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About Privia Health Group (Get Rating)

Privia Health Group, Inc. operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia. Privia Health Group, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Brighton Health Group Holdings, LLC.

