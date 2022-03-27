Zacks: Brokerages Expect Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Verint Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.54. Verint Systems posted earnings of $0.98 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 40.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verint Systems will report full-year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.34. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Verint Systems.

Several research firms have commented on VRNT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verint Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Verint Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verint Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

In related news, insider Peter Fante sold 4,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total transaction of $229,239.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 4,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $246,545.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRNT. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Verint Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Verint Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Verint Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new position in Verint Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Verint Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000.

NASDAQ VRNT traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.58. The stock had a trading volume of 220,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,416. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -194.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.43. Verint Systems has a 12 month low of $41.46 and a 12 month high of $54.74.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

