Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 257,964 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 12,781 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $4,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MRO. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 519.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,808,655 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $65,734,000 after buying an additional 4,032,414 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 297.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,766,654 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070,608 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the third quarter worth about $19,345,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 737.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,016,860 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,900,000 after purchasing an additional 895,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,810,842 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $434,854,000 after purchasing an additional 878,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

MRO has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Benchmark downgraded Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.27.

In other Marathon Oil news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 298,914 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $7,457,904.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 91,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $2,257,997.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 844,259 shares of company stock worth $20,971,988. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MRO traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.04. 22,516,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,300,554. The stock has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.87. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $26.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 116.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.14%.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

