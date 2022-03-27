Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,479 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $4,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 18.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 20.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 3.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 21,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HAS traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,022,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,013. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.32. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.39 and a 12 month high of $105.73. The stock has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. Hasbro had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This is a boost from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently 88.03%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Hasbro from $138.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.38.

In other Hasbro news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

