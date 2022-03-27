WOM Protocol (WOM) Achieves Market Cap of $11.85 Million

WOM Protocol (WOM) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 27th. In the last week, WOM Protocol has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. WOM Protocol has a market cap of $11.85 million and approximately $948,631.00 worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOM Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000240 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About WOM Protocol

WOM Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 105,657,976 coins. The official message board for WOM Protocol is medium.com/wom-protocol . WOM Protocol’s official website is womprotocol.io . WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

Buying and Selling WOM Protocol

