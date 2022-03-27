Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $172.50 Million

Analysts predict that Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) will announce sales of $172.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ribbon Communications’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $169.99 million and the highest is $175.00 million. Ribbon Communications posted sales of $192.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ribbon Communications will report full-year sales of $855.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $845.92 million to $865.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ribbon Communications.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $230.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.70 million. Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 20.97% and a positive return on equity of 5.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS.

RBBN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Ribbon Communications from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Ribbon Communications from $10.00 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ribbon Communications from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

In other Ribbon Communications news, Director Bruns H. Grayson acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.81 per share, with a total value of $281,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bruce William Mcclelland acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.81 per share, for a total transaction of $42,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 118,000 shares of company stock valued at $332,060. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 0.7% during the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 8,485,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,741,000 after buying an additional 60,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,569,239 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,744,000 after buying an additional 138,234 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,726,048 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,442,000 after buying an additional 20,357 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 14.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,720,285 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,091,000 after buying an additional 217,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,176 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,200,000 after buying an additional 383,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RBBN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.19. 228,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 764,060. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.19. The firm has a market cap of $475.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Ribbon Communications has a fifty-two week low of $2.74 and a fifty-two week high of $8.72.

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

