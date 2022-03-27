indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $21.53 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) will report $21.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for indie Semiconductor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $21.50 million to $21.60 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that indie Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $111.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $109.00 million to $114.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $238.24 million, with estimates ranging from $230.20 million to $246.57 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover indie Semiconductor.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on INDI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of indie Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, indie Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.35.

In other indie Semiconductor news, CTO Scott David Kee sold 188,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $1,490,515.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Steven Machuga sold 95,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total transaction of $697,445.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 306,403 shares of company stock worth $2,354,177 in the last three months. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 11.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 41.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INDI stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.62. 865,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,299,895. indie Semiconductor has a one year low of $6.45 and a one year high of $16.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $991.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.26.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions. It offers its solution for advanced driver assistance systems, including light detection and ranging, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Aliso Viejo, California.

