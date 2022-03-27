Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.40 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) will announce $3.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aptevo Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.30 million and the highest is $3.50 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $15.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.80 million to $18.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $13.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Aptevo Therapeutics.

APVO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of APVO stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.07. The company had a trading volume of 690,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,273. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.40 and a 12 month high of $31.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.75.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $3,729,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 8.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $246,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 170.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 14,285 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline APVO436, ALG.APV-527 and APVO603 were developed based on the ADAPTIR modular protein platform technology and APVO442 was developed based on the new ADAPTIR-FLE platform technology.

