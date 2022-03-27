Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $4.65 Million Holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.13% of EPR Properties worth $4,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,615,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,687,000 after buying an additional 172,593 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 150.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,497,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,953,000 after buying an additional 900,649 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,104,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,533,000 after buying an additional 22,142 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,074,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,047,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 774,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,241,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EPR traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 478,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,801. The company has a quick ratio of 10.05, a current ratio of 10.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.68. EPR Properties has a 52 week low of $41.14 and a 52 week high of $56.07.

EPR Properties ( NYSE:EPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $154.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.39 million. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 18.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.275 dividend. This is an increase from EPR Properties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is currently 303.03%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EPR shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on EPR Properties from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on EPR Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on EPR Properties from $56.00 to $56.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EPR Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.90.

In other news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $250,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $120,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

