Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 143,345 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Rating) by 69.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 143,345 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.21% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 699,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,338,000 after acquiring an additional 35,810 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,830,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,655,000 after acquiring an additional 84,889 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $818,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 225,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 159.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 69,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 42,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.61% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund alerts:

MQY traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.43. The stock had a trading volume of 315,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,815. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.47. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.33 and a 52 week high of $17.20.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.