Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,036 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. F&V Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 23,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 34,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 39,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VGK traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,499,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,546,414. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.34 and a 200 day moving average of $66.27. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $55.11 and a one year high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

