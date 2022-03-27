Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,529 Shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,529 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,650,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYY traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.52. 45,633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,788. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $98.30 and a 12-month high of $118.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.23.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

