AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,719 Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,719 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Teleflex in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 3,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 120 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teleflex in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Teleflex in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teleflex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TFX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $391.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.64.

Shares of TFX stock traded up $4.95 on Friday, reaching $339.40. The stock had a trading volume of 222,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,779. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $327.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $340.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $289.00 and a 12 month high of $449.38.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $761.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.60 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.28%.

In related news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $2,965,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

