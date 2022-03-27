iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 207.2% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 20,636 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $303,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $337,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 17,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 224,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,887,000 after purchasing an additional 6,576 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $72.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,232,621 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.93.

