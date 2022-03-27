$2.43 Million in Sales Expected for DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) This Quarter

Analysts expect DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) to report sales of $2.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for DURECT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.85 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.00 million. DURECT reported sales of $2.21 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that DURECT will report full year sales of $16.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.14 million to $21.88 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $51.47 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover DURECT.
DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. DURECT had a negative return on equity of 52.37% and a negative net margin of 259.46%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share.
DURECT stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.62. 537,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,656. The company has a quick ratio of 7.94, a current ratio of 8.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.67 and a 200 day moving average of $0.96. DURECT has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $141.19 million, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.32.
In other DURECT news, Director Judith J. Robertson bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.59 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in DURECT in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in DURECT in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in DURECT by 49.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,666 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 10,849 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in DURECT by 35.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,579 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 9,344 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in DURECT by 144.5% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,680 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 16,952 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.49% of the company’s stock.
About DURECT
DURECT Corp. focuses on advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.
