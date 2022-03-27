$62.75 Million in Sales Expected for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) will post $62.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $62.20 million and the highest is $63.30 million. Innovative Industrial Properties reported sales of $42.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 46.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will report full year sales of $268.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $254.40 million to $282.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $309.80 million, with estimates ranging from $268.30 million to $351.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Innovative Industrial Properties.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.61). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 55.73%. The company had revenue of $58.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

IIPR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.43.

IIPR stock traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $197.99. The company had a trading volume of 179,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,856. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.42 and a beta of 1.63. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 1 year low of $162.81 and a 1 year high of $288.02. The company has a current ratio of 52.60, a quick ratio of 52.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $190.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is currently 131.58%.

In related news, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 1,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $34,279.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $69,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.7% in the third quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 6,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.0% in the third quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

