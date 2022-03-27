Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $327.32 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) will report sales of $327.32 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Medpace’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $326.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $327.90 million. Medpace posted sales of $259.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Medpace will report full year sales of $1.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.75 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Medpace.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $308.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.03 million. Medpace had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS.

MEDP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Medpace from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th.

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 3,338 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.44, for a total transaction of $712,462.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 39,171 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total transaction of $8,856,954.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,377 shares of company stock worth $18,615,635. 22.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Medpace by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,754,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,567,000 after purchasing an additional 37,926 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Medpace by 1.9% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,496,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,455,000 after purchasing an additional 46,770 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Medpace by 602.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,143,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,433,000 after purchasing an additional 980,774 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Medpace by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 985,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,578,000 after purchasing an additional 57,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Medpace by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 877,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,085,000 after purchasing an additional 13,606 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP traded down $2.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $158.29. 128,238 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,687. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.91 and a beta of 1.48. Medpace has a 52-week low of $136.80 and a 52-week high of $231.00.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

