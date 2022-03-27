Strike Trading Up 7.3% Over Last Week (STRK)

Strike (STRK) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. One Strike coin can now be bought for $42.53 or 0.00091122 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Strike has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. Strike has a total market capitalization of $133.54 million and $30.39 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00047741 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,281.64 or 0.07031337 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,680.87 or 1.00019698 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.54 or 0.00046146 BTC.

About Strike

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 3,140,134 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

