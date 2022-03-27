Kestra Advisory Services LLC Increases Holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,809 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 366.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 947 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 2,185 ($28.77) target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($27.65) to GBX 2,300 ($30.28) in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on BHP Group from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. HSBC began coverage on BHP Group in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,163.53.

BHP stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,933,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,384,705. BHP Group Limited has a 12 month low of $51.88 and a 12 month high of $82.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.30 and its 200-day moving average is $61.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 13.1%.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

