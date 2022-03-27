Kestra Advisory Services LLC Trims Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 53.2% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of M&T Bank stock traded up $3.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $183.57. 882,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,422,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.01. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $128.46 and a 52-week high of $186.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.95.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 11.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $800.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.97.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

