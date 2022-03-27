Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:KAPR) Shares Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:KAPR – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,040 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 1.38% of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April by 2.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 341,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,301,000 after purchasing an additional 6,620 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April by 24.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 247,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,741,000 after purchasing an additional 48,640 shares during the period. Arlington Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April by 7.1% in the third quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April by 95.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 119,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 58,155 shares during the period.

Get Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF - April alerts:

Shares of KAPR stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,009. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.39 and its 200-day moving average is $27.16. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April has a 1-year low of $25.60 and a 1-year high of $28.59.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.