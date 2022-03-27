AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 10,454 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 78.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,454 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 32,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,135,000 after acquiring an additional 9,382 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 51,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 77,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 25,142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. 86.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IQV shares. StockNews.com upgraded IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on IQVIA from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho dropped their target price on IQVIA from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on IQVIA from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.39.

Shares of IQV stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $224.76. The company had a trading volume of 703,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,379. The firm has a market cap of $42.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $232.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.65 and a twelve month high of $285.61.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

