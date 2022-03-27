Analysts Expect Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.65 Million

Equities research analysts expect Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating) to post sales of $4.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Applied DNA Sciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.85 million and the lowest is $4.45 million. Applied DNA Sciences posted sales of $2.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences will report full year sales of $16.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.16 million to $18.67 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $15.67 million, with estimates ranging from $8.80 million to $22.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Applied DNA Sciences.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $4.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 million. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 123.04% and a negative return on equity of 105.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on APDN. Maxim Group lowered their price target on Applied DNA Sciences from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Applied DNA Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Applied DNA Sciences from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 50.0% in the third quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 15,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,002 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 31.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 44.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 12,308 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $279,000. 7.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APDN traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.31. 78,009 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,623. The firm has a market cap of $17.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.31. Applied DNA Sciences has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $9.96.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes. The company's supply chain security and product authentication solutions include SigNature molecular tags that provide forensic power and protection for various applications used to fortify brand protection efforts and strengthen supply chain security, as well as mark, track, and convict criminals; SigNify IF portable DNA readers and SigNify consumable reagent test kits that provide real-time authentication of molecular tags in the field; and CertainT, which indicates the use of tagging, testing, and tracking platforms and solutions enabling manufacturers, brands, and trade organizations to convey proof of their product claims.

