Zacks: Analysts Expect The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.22 Million

Analysts predict that The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Rating) will post $16.22 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Bank of Princeton’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.00 million and the highest is $16.50 million. Bank of Princeton posted sales of $15.62 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Princeton will report full-year sales of $64.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $63.68 million to $64.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $65.98 million, with estimates ranging from $65.64 million to $66.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bank of Princeton.

Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07.

BPRN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Boenning Scattergood cut Bank of Princeton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Bank of Princeton from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BPRN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Princeton by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 22,837 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Princeton by 192.2% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 15,299 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Princeton in the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Princeton by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Princeton by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 390,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,447,000 after buying an additional 53,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BPRN traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $28.81. The stock had a trading volume of 15,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,554. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.97. Bank of Princeton has a 52-week low of $25.58 and a 52-week high of $32.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. This is a boost from Bank of Princeton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of Princeton’s payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

The Bank of Princeton engages in the provision of personal, business lending, and deposit services. It offers traditional retail banking solutions, one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans including home equity loans and lines of credit.

