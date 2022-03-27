$272.92 Million in Sales Expected for Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) will report $272.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Select Energy Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $273.84 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $272.00 million. Select Energy Services reported sales of $143.74 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 89.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Select Energy Services will report full-year sales of $1.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Select Energy Services.

WTTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Select Energy Services from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Select Energy Services stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.34. 363,287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 715,787. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.71. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -18.68 and a beta of 2.47. Select Energy Services has a one year low of $4.37 and a one year high of $10.43.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. THRC Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Select Energy Services during the 4th quarter valued at $7,576,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Select Energy Services during the 4th quarter valued at $1,010,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 200.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 50,646 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,279,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,890,000 after purchasing an additional 76,422 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 5,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.93% of the company’s stock.

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

