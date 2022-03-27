AE Wealth Management LLC Has $830,000 Stock Position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,576 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 961,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,743,000 after purchasing an additional 238,488 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 276.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 355,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,222,000 after purchasing an additional 260,641 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,436,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 237,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,955,000 after purchasing an additional 26,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 184,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IYM stock traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $151.73. The company had a trading volume of 79,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,762. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.79 and a 200 day moving average of $135.07. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $121.75 and a 1-year high of $151.76.

