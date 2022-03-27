AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,819 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,819 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in MaxLinear by 34.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in MaxLinear during the third quarter worth approximately $162,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in MaxLinear in the 3rd quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the 3rd quarter valued at $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.
Shares of MaxLinear stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 487,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,630. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.31. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.76 and a 52 week high of $77.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.41.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MXL shares. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on MaxLinear from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on MaxLinear from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MaxLinear presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.36.
In other MaxLinear news, Director Daniel A. Artusi sold 12,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total value of $794,273.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP William Torgerson sold 15,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total transaction of $827,286.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,959 shares of company stock worth $2,521,240 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.
MaxLinear Company Profile (Get Rating)
MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MaxLinear (MXL)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.