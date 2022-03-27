AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,819 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,819 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in MaxLinear by 34.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in MaxLinear during the third quarter worth approximately $162,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in MaxLinear in the 3rd quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the 3rd quarter valued at $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MaxLinear stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 487,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,630. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.31. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.76 and a 52 week high of $77.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.41.

MaxLinear ( NYSE:MXL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. MaxLinear had a return on equity of 35.32% and a net margin of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $247.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MXL shares. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on MaxLinear from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on MaxLinear from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MaxLinear presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.36.

In other MaxLinear news, Director Daniel A. Artusi sold 12,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total value of $794,273.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP William Torgerson sold 15,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total transaction of $827,286.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,959 shares of company stock worth $2,521,240 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

