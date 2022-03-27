AE Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 42.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,038 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 9,525 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 51.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,756,000 after purchasing an additional 79,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 34.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,149,416 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $180,316,000 after purchasing an additional 552,812 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 40.6% during the third quarter. Bell Bank now owns 74,551 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,981,000 after purchasing an additional 21,544 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 6.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 74,260 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,963,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 8.3% during the third quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 2,508 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

RIO traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.52. 2,812,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,996,333. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.87. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $59.58 and a 1-year high of $95.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $4.785 per share. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous None dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 10.2%.

Several analysts have issued reports on RIO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,200 ($68.46) to GBX 5,100 ($67.14) in a report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,320.06.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.