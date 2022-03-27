Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.49.

LTCH has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Latch in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Latch from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Latch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Imperial Capital downgraded shares of Latch from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Latch from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Latch during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Latch during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Latch by 435.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,151 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Latch by 151.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Latch during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Institutional investors own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Latch stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.35. 2,200,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,608,909. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.81. Latch has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $14.83.

Latch, Inc operates as an enterprise technology company in the United States and Canada. The company offers LatchOS, an operating system that extends smart access, delivery and guest management, smart home and sensors, connectivity, and personalization and services. Its software products include Latch Resident Mobile Applications, Latch Manager Web, and the Latch Manager Mobile Applications.

