BHP Group Limited (LON:BHP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

BHP Group Limited (LON:BHP – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,364.29 ($31.13).

BHP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($23.04) price target on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($34.23) price target on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,250 ($29.62) target price on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($32.91) target price on shares of BHP Group in a report on Sunday, March 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($27.65) to GBX 2,300 ($30.28) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of BHP Group stock traded up GBX 38 ($0.50) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 2,839.50 ($37.38). The stock had a trading volume of 3,057,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,209,438. The company has a market capitalization of £143.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,539.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,222.82. BHP Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,774.56 ($23.36) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,861.81 ($37.68). The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.09.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.66%.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

