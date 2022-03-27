First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,459 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Financial were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in First Financial by 168.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 6,808 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Financial by 25.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 45,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 9,363 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in First Financial by 9.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in First Financial in the second quarter valued at $2,600,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in First Financial by 97,700.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter. 64.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Financial alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of First Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

First Financial stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,098. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.17. First Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $37.69 and a 12 month high of $47.10. The company has a market capitalization of $560.53 million, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.73.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.12). First Financial had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 27.27%. The business had revenue of $47.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.30 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Financial Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

About First Financial (Get Rating)

First Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which is engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.