Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2022

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGIGet Rating) by 45.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 4.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,498,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,044,111,000 after buying an additional 1,053,388 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 3.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,639,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,590,000 after buying an additional 221,276 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 2.9% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,366,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,258,000 after buying an additional 38,367 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 26.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,146,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,848,000 after buying an additional 237,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 2.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,040,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,365,000 after buying an additional 21,128 shares during the last quarter. 77.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UGI stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.80. 1,809,517 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,921,930. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.54. UGI Co. has a 1-year low of $33.04 and a 1-year high of $48.55.

UGI (NYSE:UGIGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. UGI had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 11.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.54%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UGI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet cut shares of UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of UGI from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

In related news, Director Frank S. Hermance bought 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.15 per share, for a total transaction of $2,479,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Walsh sold 78,500 shares of UGI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $3,539,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

