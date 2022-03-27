Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,351 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 174.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,114,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $172,030,000 after purchasing an additional 708,404 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,081,382 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $166,976,000 after purchasing an additional 50,205 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 101,057 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,604,000 after purchasing an additional 31,176 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 32,020 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,261,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $160.11. The company had a trading volume of 867,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $161.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $134.65 and a one year high of $209.08.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 29.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.69.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total value of $319,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

