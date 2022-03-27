Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 666.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. David J Yvars Group raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 16,147.7% during the 4th quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 11,407,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,408,000 after acquiring an additional 11,337,429 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Entegris by 8.7% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,735,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $344,384,000 after purchasing an additional 219,236 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Entegris by 29.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,699,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $339,245,000 after buying an additional 621,749 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Entegris by 9.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,327,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $292,989,000 after buying an additional 191,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Entegris by 55.3% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,697,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $213,654,000 after buying an additional 604,249 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ENTG traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $136.89. The stock had a trading volume of 788,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,494. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.69. The company has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.63 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Entegris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.65 and a 52 week high of $158.00.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $635.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.51 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 17.80%. Entegris’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Entegris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is 13.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ENTG shares. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Entegris from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Entegris in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Entegris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Entegris from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.70.

In related news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $120,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Todd James Edlund sold 9,696 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $1,236,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

